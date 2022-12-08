The Glory of Complicated, Simple, Crazy, Beautiful, Stupid Art (and Life), With Jerry Saltz

Pulitzer Prize–winning art critic, beloved Dave Chang Show guest, and Art Is Life author Jerry Saltz returns to the show to survey the state of art and food in 2022, and to deliver a bracing dose of motivation to Dave, Chris, and anyone else out there embarking on a potentially terrifying creative endeavor. Also: ancient DNA, private psyches, Chris Ofili, Laurie Anderson, zombie formalism, the end of linear time, dirty shamans, Jasper Johns, caveman cooking, F. Murray Abraham, Ai Weiwei, “The Raft of the Medusa,” Dolly Parton, fighting your demons, Neal Brennan, Thomas Kinkade, art vs. craftsmanship, Cy Twombly, Jason Polan, and a Coen Brothers debate.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Jerry Saltz
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Jordan Bass
