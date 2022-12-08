 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Glory of Complicated, Simple, Crazy, Beautiful, Stupid Art (and Life), With Jerry Saltz

Jerry Saltz returns to the show to survey the state of art and food in 2022 and deliver a bracing dose of motivation to Dave, Chris, and anyone else out there embarking on a potentially terrifying creative endeavor

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Vulture Festival Los Angeles 2019 - Day 1 Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images


Pulitzer Prize–winning art critic, beloved Dave Chang Show guest, and Art Is Life author Jerry Saltz returns to the show to survey the state of art and food in 2022, and to deliver a bracing dose of motivation to Dave, Chris, and anyone else out there embarking on a potentially terrifying creative endeavor. Also: ancient DNA, private psyches, Chris Ofili, Laurie Anderson, zombie formalism, the end of linear time, dirty shamans, Jasper Johns, caveman cooking, F. Murray Abraham, Ai Weiwei, “The Raft of the Medusa,” Dolly Parton, fighting your demons, Neal Brennan, Thomas Kinkade, art vs. craftsmanship, Cy Twombly, Jason Polan, and a Coen Brothers debate.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Jerry Saltz
Producers: Sasha Ashall and Jordan Bass

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

Can Deion Sanders Show Colorado—and Major College Football—the Power of Prime?

Coach Prime won at Jackson State by being Deion. Now at Colorado, will his individual star power, recruiting prowess, and football expertise be enough to turn the Buffaloes into winners?

By Rodger Sherman

Jonathan Davies Chats With Jim Hamilton

‘The Rugby Pod’ is joined by Jonathan Davies to chat about his stellar career, life after rugby, and being one of the most recognized voices in the game

By The Rugby Pod

The Winners and Losers of MLB’s Wild Winter Meetings

Aaron Judge. Trea Turner. Xander Bogaerts. Justin Verlander. Those and other superstars signed lucrative long-term deals during a whirlwind week in San Diego, but which teams and trends emerged most triumphant?

By Zach Kram

What the Schedule Tells Us About Who’s Real and Who’s Not in 2022-23

Which hot starts will continue? Who’s due to fall off? Let’s look to the schedules for answers.

By Zach Kram

‘Survivor’ Season 43, Episode 12

Tyson and Riley speak with former ‘Survivor: Tocantins’ contestant Erinn Moss

By Tyson Apostol and Riley McAtee

Assemble Your Ultimate Fantasy Fellowship

Dave, Neil, and Joanna draft their ultimate fantasy fellowship, later go through some listener-submitted fellowships, and more

By Dave Gonzales, Joanna Robinson, and 1 more