 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Charlie Weis on Patriots’ Offensive Issues and Tom Brady Over the Years

Plus, recapping the Celtics’ win over the Raptors and debating whether Jaylen Brown can make an All-NBA team

By Brian Barrett
Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images


Brian chats with former Patriots offensive coordinator and three-time Super Bowl champion Charlie Weis about the Patriots’ offensive struggles, how they can fix them, and stories about Tom Brady and the 2000s Patriots dynasty (0:30). Then, Brian recaps the Celtics’ win over the Raptors on Monday night, Blake Griffin’s strong performance, and whether Jaylen Brown can make an All-NBA team (28:00). Finally, he takes a listener call and discusses the Red Sox and the MLB Winter Meetings (44:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Charlie Weis
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

The Pelicans With Zion Williamson Could Be the Team of the Future

Plus, discussing the moves the team can make to get to the next level

By J. Kyle Mann, Seerat Sohi, and 1 more

Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: The Steelers and Niners Are on the Rise, Plus Who Are the Real Super Bowl Contenders?

Steven Ruiz also joins to discuss Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, and Geno Smith

By Austin Gayle, Jason Goff, and 1 more

Breaking Down ‘Wednesday’ Episodes 5-8

Charles and Joanna break down the second half of the season and discuss their expectations for the series moving forward

By Charles Holmes and Joanna Robinson

Stories We Care About That Aren’t About the Bloodline. Plus, Duvet 101!

Also, the guys talk about William Regal’s return to WWE and plans for Austin Theory

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

Recalibrating the Lakers’ Chances, Kawhi’s Underwhelming Return, and Inside the Hawks-Trae Drama

Plus, Verno and KOC discuss the impressive Pacers’ win over the Warriors

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

The Tatum-Brown Thing, AD’s Rejuvenation, Trae’s Troubles, and LIGHT THE BEAM With Ryen Russillo

Ryen joins Bill for an NBA midseason check-in

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo