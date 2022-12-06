Charlie Weis on Patriots’ Offensive Issues and Tom Brady Over the Years



Brian chats with former Patriots offensive coordinator and three-time Super Bowl champion Charlie Weis about the Patriots’ offensive struggles, how they can fix them, and stories about Tom Brady and the 2000s Patriots dynasty (0:30). Then, Brian recaps the Celtics’ win over the Raptors on Monday night, Blake Griffin’s strong performance, and whether Jaylen Brown can make an All-NBA team (28:00). Finally, he takes a listener call and discusses the Red Sox and the MLB Winter Meetings (44:00).

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: Charlie Weis

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

