 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: The Steelers and Niners Are on the Rise, Plus Who Are the Real Super Bowl Contenders?

Steven Ruiz also joins to discuss Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, and Geno Smith

By Austin Gayle, Jason Goff, and Steven Ruiz
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images


Austin and Jason discuss how the NFL power rankings have changed after Week 13. First, Jason wants to sort through how many teams have a chance to win the Super Bowl (0:54). Then, they discuss the team of the week, the Bengals, and whether they are a true contender (7:38). After that, they get into the two biggest movers on this week’s rankings, the Niners and the Steelers (14:48), before discussing some teams that Austin doesn’t know what to do with (28:12). Later, Steven Ruiz joins the pod to talk Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, and Geno Smith (56:42).

Hosts: Austin Gayle and Jason Goff
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

The Pelicans With Zion Williamson Could Be the Team of the Future

Plus, discussing the moves the team can make to get to the next level

By J. Kyle Mann, Seerat Sohi, and 1 more

Breaking Down ‘Wednesday’ Episodes 5-8

Charles and Joanna break down the second half of the season and discuss their expectations for the series moving forward

By Charles Holmes and Joanna Robinson

Stories We Care About That Aren’t About the Bloodline. Plus, Duvet 101!

Also, the guys talk about William Regal’s return to WWE and plans for Austin Theory

By Peter Rosenberg and Greg Hyde

Recalibrating the Lakers’ Chances, Kawhi’s Underwhelming Return, and Inside the Hawks-Trae Drama

Plus, Verno and KOC discuss the impressive Pacers’ win over the Warriors

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

The Tatum-Brown Thing, AD’s Rejuvenation, Trae’s Troubles, and LIGHT THE BEAM With Ryen Russillo

Ryen joins Bill for an NBA midseason check-in

By Bill Simmons and Ryen Russillo

Can the 49ers Survive Without Jimmy G? Plus, Sunday NFL Picks and Best Bets.

Plus, the guys look at the Bengals’ opportunity to claim the AFC’s best record

By John Jastremski, Joe House, and 1 more