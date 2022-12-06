Week 14 NFL Power Rankings: The Steelers and Niners Are on the Rise, Plus Who Are the Real Super Bowl Contenders?

Austin and Jason discuss how the NFL power rankings have changed after Week 13. First, Jason wants to sort through how many teams have a chance to win the Super Bowl (0:54). Then, they discuss the team of the week, the Bengals, and whether they are a true contender (7:38). After that, they get into the two biggest movers on this week’s rankings, the Niners and the Steelers (14:48), before discussing some teams that Austin doesn’t know what to do with (28:12). Later, Steven Ruiz joins the pod to talk Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow, and Geno Smith (56:42).
Hosts: Austin Gayle and Jason Goff
Guest: Steven Ruiz
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
Associate Producer: Carlos Chiriboga
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS