Are the Saints Tanking? Plus, the Bengals Fan Experience, Press Man Coverage vs. Tua, and More Big Takeaways From Week 13

Ben and Sheil also examine Jalen Hurts’s irreplaceable role within the Eagles’ offensive scheme

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images


Ben and Sheil get together to share their reactions to the Buccaneers’ furious comeback win over the Saints on Monday Night Football. They then examine Jalen Hurts’s irreplaceable role within the Eagles’ offensive scheme, and explain why the Bengals are the most fun team in the NFL (8:01). Next, Ben shows us why the 49ers’ win on Sunday is not necessarily the blueprint to beat the Dolphins, before they both debate how many teams are in the NFC Super Bowl race (24:11). They end the pod by revealing their predictions for the no. 7 seed in the AFC playoff picture (50:14).

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

