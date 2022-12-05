Filed under: The Hottest Take The Ringer Podcast Network Food Water Sean Fennessey taps into the concept of free water By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, Sean Fennessey, and Tyler Parker Dec 5, 2022, 8:30am EST Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Water Flipboard Email Photo by Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images Sean Fennessey taps into the concept of free water. Hosts: Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, Sean Fennessey, and Tyler ParkerAssociate Producer: Isaiah Blakely Next Up In The Hottest Take Silent Letters Cannibalism Prequels Sales Associates Jail Tacos Sign up for the The Ringer Newsletter Thanks for signing up! Check your inbox for a welcome email. Email (required) Oops. Something went wrong. Please enter a valid email and try again. By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice. You can opt out at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply. Subscribe The Latest Only One Winner in the Counter Pressed Derby, Title Race Just Got Spicier, Relief For Arsenal Flo Lloyd-Hughes and her guests discuss Manchester United and Chelsea’s sensational wins, and a welcome return for Arsenal By Flo Lloyd-Hughes Crossing the Streams of Politics and Culture With John Heilemann Bakari and John discuss how the 2016 election changed the world, what Herschel Walker’s candidacy means for the state of politics, and Joe Biden’s 2024 re-election prospects By Bakari Sellers ‘The White Lotus’ Season 2, Episode 6 Recap Bill and Joanna talk about the cowboy reveal, the violent arcs reaching their ends, and what they think will happen in the final episode By Bill Simmons and Joanna Robinson Expectations Are a Mother … Jason breaks down the Bulls’ 110-101 loss to the Kings and shares why Bears fans shouldn’t be too upset after the loss to the Packers By Jason Goff Week 13 Winners and Losers, and Joe Burrow Needs a Nickname It was a big day for star players who were traded in the offseason By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more Change Is Coming for Everyone in College Football—Even Alabama For just the second time since the College Football Playoff began, Alabama will be on the outside looking in. This doesn’t mean the Crimson Tide’s reign is over, though—just that they’re the sport’s bellwether in a new way. By Kevin Clark