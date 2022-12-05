Expectations Are a Mother …



The Full Go returns as Jason breaks down the Bulls’ 110-101 loss to the Kings (03:17). As the disappointment continues to grow for the Bulls, this season is starting to get a White Sox vibe to it. Next, Jason shares why Bears fans shouldn’t be too upset after the loss to the Packers (18:16). Also, why the Bears should absolutely not shut down Justin Fields. In Outside the Chi, Jason dives into the conversation around Deion Sanders’s departure from Jackson State (36:37).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

