Expectations Are a Mother …

Jason breaks down the Bulls’ 110-101 loss to the Kings and shares why Bears fans shouldn’t be too upset after the loss to the Packers

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bulls v Sacramento Kings Photo by Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason breaks down the Bulls’ 110-101 loss to the Kings (03:17). As the disappointment continues to grow for the Bulls, this season is starting to get a White Sox vibe to it. Next, Jason shares why Bears fans shouldn’t be too upset after the loss to the Packers (18:16). Also, why the Bears should absolutely not shut down Justin Fields. In Outside the Chi, Jason dives into the conversation around Deion Sanders’s departure from Jackson State (36:37).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

