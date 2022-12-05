Jets Fall Short in Minnesota, Danny Heifetz on the Giants’ Playoff Chances, Plus Trivia and Calls



(1:18) — GIANTS: The Giant tie with the Commanders in a pivotal game as they fight for their playoff chances.

(7:50) — JETS: The Mike White Experience continues, but the Jets fall to the Vikings as they fail to score in the red zone.

(14:54) — METS: Jacob deGrom is now a Texas Ranger. What do the Mets do from here?

(17:47) — DANNY HEIFETZ: The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz joins the show to discuss the Giants’ slump, and the opportunity for both New York teams to go the playoffs.

(38:31) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Mets, and Giants.

(58:44) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Danny Heifetz

Producer: Stefan Anderson

