Jets Fall Short in Minnesota, Danny Heifetz on the Giants’ Playoff Chances, Plus Trivia and Calls

JJ also discusses Jacob deGrom signing with the Texas Rangers

By John Jastremski and Danny Heifetz
New York Jets v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images


(1:18) — GIANTS: The Giant tie with the Commanders in a pivotal game as they fight for their playoff chances.
(7:50) — JETS: The Mike White Experience continues, but the Jets fall to the Vikings as they fail to score in the red zone.
(14:54) — METS: Jacob deGrom is now a Texas Ranger. What do the Mets do from here?
(17:47) — DANNY HEIFETZ: The Ringer’s Danny Heifetz joins the show to discuss the Giants’ slump, and the opportunity for both New York teams to go the playoffs.
(38:31) — CALLS: Callers talk Jets, Mets, and Giants.
(58:44) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Danny Heifetz
Producer: Stefan Anderson

