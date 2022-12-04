One-and-Done for Patricia As OC With Khari Thompson. Plus, the C’s Are in Kyrie’s Head!



Brian recaps the Celtics’ breezy win over the Nets on Sunday, and how Jaylen Brown shined while Kyrie struggled (0:30). Then, he chats with WEEI’s Khari Thompson about the fallout from the Pats’ loss to the Bills on Thursday, potential discontentment in the locker room, and whether or not Matt Patricia’s days are numbered in New England (17:15). Finally, Brian takes a listener call, discusses the news that the Red Sox are unlikely to retain Xander Bogaerts, and business as usual from the first place Bruins (53:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guests: Khari Thompson

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

