 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

One-and-Done for Patricia As OC With Khari Thompson. Plus, the C’s Are in Kyrie’s Head!

Brian also discusses news that the Red Sox are unlikely to retain Xander Bogaerts

By Brian Barrett
Indianapolis Colts v New England Patriots Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images


Brian recaps the Celtics’ breezy win over the Nets on Sunday, and how Jaylen Brown shined while Kyrie struggled (0:30). Then, he chats with WEEI’s Khari Thompson about the fallout from the Pats’ loss to the Bills on Thursday, potential discontentment in the locker room, and whether or not Matt Patricia’s days are numbered in New England (17:15). Finally, Brian takes a listener call, discusses the news that the Red Sox are unlikely to retain Xander Bogaerts, and business as usual from the first place Bruins (53:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: Khari Thompson
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Off the Pike

The Latest

Eagles-Titans Postgame Reaction: Jalen Hurts’s Best Game of His Career

Sheil and Ben discuss Philadelphia’s big win over Tennessee

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak

Cari Champion on ‘The Cari Champion Show’ and Much More

The TV personality and journalist joins to discuss her new Amazon Prime show

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

Rivalry Rematches Are the Future of the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff field is set with Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State, setting up a potential championship game rematch of The Game. Is that a bad thing?

By Rodger Sherman

Top Five Bets For Week 13  

Raheem Palmer shares his top five bets and his favorite teaser legs for Week 13

By Raheem Palmer

USA gets Van Gaaled, Argentina is alive!

Musa and Ryan discuss what the USMNT could’ve done better after being eliminated by the Netherlands

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

25 Days of Bingemas, Day 4: ‘Holiday Harmony’

In a film obviously sponsored by iHeartRadio (and maybe Coldplay?), a singer finds herself—and love—in a small Oklahoma town

By Jodi Walker