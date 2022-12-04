 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cari Champion on ‘The Cari Champion Show’ and Much More

The TV personality and journalist joins to discuss her new Amazon Prime show

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
“Thursday Night Football” Season Kickoff Party Hosted by Amazon Prime and Prime Video Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Prime Video


Larry is joined by television personality and journalist Cari Champion. They start their conversation by discussing her new venture, The Cari Champion Show on Amazon Prime Video. They then pivot to the controversial Jerry Jones photo, LeBron James’s subsequent comments, and the journalistic double standards that arise in these instances (5:37). Next, they dive into the firestorm surrounding Kanye West’s recent diatribes and discuss the implications and consequences of these troubling actions (30:51). After the break, Cari talks about some of the challenges of being a woman in the world of sportscasting and speculates on what lies ahead for her illustrious career (40:50). They end the pod by examining the state of their beloved Los Angeles Lakers (50:55).

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Cari Champion
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

The Latest

Rivalry Rematches Are the Future of the College Football Playoff

The College Football Playoff field is set with Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State, setting up a potential championship game rematch of The Game. Is that a bad thing?

By Rodger Sherman

Top Five Bets For Week 13  

Raheem Palmer shares his top five bets and his favorite teaser legs for Week 13

By Raheem Palmer

USA gets Van Gaaled, Argentina is alive!

Musa and Ryan discuss what the USMNT could’ve done better after being eliminated by the Netherlands

By Ryan Hunn and Musa Okwonga

25 Days of Bingemas, Day 4: ‘Holiday Harmony’

In a film obviously sponsored by iHeartRadio (and maybe Coldplay?), a singer finds herself—and love—in a small Oklahoma town

By Jodi Walker

The U.S. Crashes Out of the World Cup—but There’s Reason for Optimism

The difference in quality with the Dutch was not so much about technique or talent but poise and ruthlessness. Experience will fix that for this young U.S. core.

By Brian Phillips

25 Days of Bingemas, Day 3: ‘Steppin’ Into the Holiday’

In which Mario Lopez plays a dancer named Billy Holiday (and NO ONE talks about it)

By Jodi Walker