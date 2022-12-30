 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Justin Fields, the Bright Spot in Chicago Sports in 2022

Jason is also joined by Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic to discuss the latest on the Bulls

By Jason Goff
Buffalo Bills v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


The Full Go is back for the last episode of 2022 and looking for more in 2023. Jason opens up the show with his thoughts on the Derek Carr benching by the Las Vegas Raiders (4:12) and whether this opens the door for Tom Brady to go west. Later in the show, Jason is joined by Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic (16:55) to discuss the latest on the Bulls after a big win against the Milwaukee Bucks. Jason makes his predictions on the upcoming Bears vs. Lions matchup (39:03) and then wraps up the year for The Full Go podcast (59:00) as we prepare to head into 2023.

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Darnell Mayberry
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Full Go With Jason Goff

The Latest

New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets Check-In With Mike Scotto

What might the future have in store for both the Knicks and the Nets?

By Wosny Lambre

Why Michigan Has the Most Pressure in College Football. Plus Are the Nets Still a Bad Bet? With Nick Friedell

Russillo shares his thoughts on why Michigan has the most pressure of any of the four teams in the College Football Playoff before he and Nick Friedell talk all things Nets

By Ryen Russillo

Derek Carr’s Future and Handicapping Week 17 Games With Playoff Implications 

Austin and Warren also explain why Bills-Bengals is a great teaser opportunity and select this week’s Betting Buddy

By Austin Gayle and Warren Sharp

NFL Week 17 Picks With Nora Princiotti

Kevin is joined by Nora Princiotti to preview five games from this upcoming weekend in the NFL

By Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti

‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Series Recap

Joanna and Rob delve into the show’s interpretation of main character syndrome with Jesse Eisenberg’s portrayal of Dr. Toby Fleishman

By Joanna Robinson and Rob Mahoney

The Guilty Verdict of Tory Lanez With Meghann Cuniff, and Anti-Blackness From the Diaspora

Akon says Africans are better performers than African Americans

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay