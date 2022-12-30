 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 17 Preview: Bills-Bengals, Vikings-Packers, Panthers-Buccaneers

Comparing the recent play of Joe Burrow and Josh Allen and predicting the Monday-morning headlines for Vikings-Packers, Pats-Dolphins, and more

By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
Danny, Ben, and Steven start by previewing an exciting matchup in the AFC between the Bills and Bengals. They discuss and compare the recent play of quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Josh Allen (2:53). Then they predict the Monday-morning headlines for Vikings-Packers, Pats-Dolphins, and more (23:33). They wrap up by discussing some recent quarterback benchings, including the Raiders sitting Derek Carr (41:25).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

