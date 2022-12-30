Week 17 Preview: Bills-Bengals, Vikings-Packers, Panthers-Buccaneers



Danny, Ben, and Steven start by previewing an exciting matchup in the AFC between the Bills and Bengals. They discuss and compare the recent play of quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Josh Allen (2:53). Then they predict the Monday-morning headlines for Vikings-Packers, Pats-Dolphins, and more (23:33). They wrap up by discussing some recent quarterback benchings, including the Raiders sitting Derek Carr (41:25).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, Steven Ruiz

Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

