The State of Each Boston Franchise Entering 2023. Plus, Dolphins Super Fan John Jastremski Previews Pats-Dolphins.

Brian also gives his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week and discusses the Derek Carr and Josh McDaniels situation in Las Vegas

By Brian Barrett and John Jastremski
LA Clippers v Boston Celtics Photo by Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images


Brian ranks the state for the four major Boston sports franchises, which includes a recap of the Celtics-Clippers game (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s John Jastremski about the upcoming Patriots-Dolphins game, the Pats’ fall from glory in the AFC East, the Yankees and Red Sox’s respective offseasons, and more (22:00). Then, Brian gives his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week and discusses the Derek Carr and Josh McDaniels situation in Las Vegas (45:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: John Jastremski
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

