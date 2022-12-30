The State of Each Boston Franchise Entering 2023. Plus, Dolphins Super Fan John Jastremski Previews Pats-Dolphins.



Brian ranks the state for the four major Boston sports franchises, which includes a recap of the Celtics-Clippers game (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s John Jastremski about the upcoming Patriots-Dolphins game, the Pats’ fall from glory in the AFC East, the Yankees and Red Sox’s respective offseasons, and more (22:00). Then, Brian gives his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week and discusses the Derek Carr and Josh McDaniels situation in Las Vegas (45:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett

Guest: John Jastremski

Producer: Jamie McClellan

Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

