The Tea Time crew talk about some of their favorite celebrity moments of 2022, including Rihanna’s pregnancy announcement (6:44), the Don’t Worry Darling drama (17:16), and the rise of Julia Fox (30:49). Then they make some outlandish predictions for 2023 like who might be having a baby (36:30) and who will be the next big thing (48:35).

Hosts: Liz Kelly, Kate Halliwell, and Amelia Wedemeyer

Producer: Kaya McMullen

