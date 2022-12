We kick off our NFL Week 17 preview by discussing the upheaval at the quarterback position this year, the ominous threat of teams benching their starters, the stars you may want to consider sitting, and more.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

