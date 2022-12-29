 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles-Saints Preview: Panic Time for the Eagles?

The Eagles are one win away from locking up the no. 1 seed in the NFC, but there are serious injury concerns

By Sheil Kapadia and Ben Solak
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images


The Eagles are still one win away from locking up the no. 1 seed in the NFC and home field advantage throughout the playoffs, but there are some serious injury concerns to QB Jalen Hurts, OT Lane Johnson, and DB Avonte Maddox that could affect the team heading into the playoffs. Sheil and Ben are back and reviewed the film from the Cowboys game. Did Gannon’s defensive scheme cost the Birds the game? Plus, we give our top five moments in Philly sports in 2022.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia & Ben Solak

Tell us your top five Philly sports moments of 2022 - 215-315-7982

