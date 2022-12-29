 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Coolest Players in the 2023 Draft

The guys also play America’s favorite segment, “Two Jargons, One Lie”

By Danny Kelly, Danny Heifetz, and Ben Solak
Baylor v Texas Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images


Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, we discuss who we think are some of the coolest players in the 2023 draft, before closing the show with America’s favorite segment, “Two Jargons, One Lie” (51:17).

Bijan Robinson, RB Texas (03:42)
Quinton Johnston, WR, TCU (09:22)
Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee (15:13)
Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia (19:24)
Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M (26:46)
Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (31:13)
Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State(37:03)
Tyree Wilson, OLB, Texas Tech (40:48)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Ben Solak
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

