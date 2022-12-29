

Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, we discuss who we think are some of the coolest players in the 2023 draft, before closing the show with America’s favorite segment, “Two Jargons, One Lie” (51:17).

Bijan Robinson, RB Texas (03:42)

Quinton Johnston, WR, TCU (09:22)

Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee (15:13)

Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia (19:24)

Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M (26:46)

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (31:13)

Deuce Vaughn, RB, Kansas State(37:03)

Tyree Wilson, OLB, Texas Tech (40:48)

Check back in on this feed every Thursday for more of The Ringer NFL Draft Show.

Check out our Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Ben Solak

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS