Week 16 Awards and Week 17 Waiver Wire Targets



We recap Week 16 by giving out holiday awards for the biggest losers, including the Festivus airing of grievances to the stars who screwed us. We praise the tight end resurgence in the fantasy playoffs and the white-hot Vikings, and we give the Easter resurrection award to a certain Los Angeles Rams running back. Then we add our next player to The Ringer Fantasy Burn Book before running through the injuries from Week 15 and highlighting our must-add players for Week 17 with our favorite format, Showdown Time.

(02:21) - Week 16 Awards

(38:28) - RB Targets

(43:31) - WR Targets

(49:17) - TE Targets

(59:05) - DEF Streamers

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

