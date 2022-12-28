 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 16 Awards and Week 17 Waiver Wire Targets

Plus, the guys add their next player to The Ringer Fantasy Burn Book

By Danny Kelly, Danny Heifetz, and Craig Horlbeck
New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images


We recap Week 16 by giving out holiday awards for the biggest losers, including the Festivus airing of grievances to the stars who screwed us. We praise the tight end resurgence in the fantasy playoffs and the white-hot Vikings, and we give the Easter resurrection award to a certain Los Angeles Rams running back. Then we add our next player to The Ringer Fantasy Burn Book before running through the injuries from Week 15 and highlighting our must-add players for Week 17 with our favorite format, Showdown Time.

(02:21) - Week 16 Awards

(38:28) - RB Targets

(43:31) - WR Targets

(49:17) - TE Targets

(59:05) - DEF Streamers

Check out our Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

