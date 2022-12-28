College Football Playoffs, the Transfer Portal Debate, and Nick Saban’s NFL Career With Paul Finebaum

Kevin starts the show by briefly discussing the college football transfer portal and how it is contributing to changing the landscape of college football as we know it (0:00). Next, he’s joined by ESPN’s Paul Finebaum (7:22) to discuss the college football playoffs losing some of their luster, whether Nick Saban could have succeeded in the NFL with more time, and what the rise of transfers means for the top college programs going forward.

Host: Kevin Clark

Guest: Paul Finebaum

Producers: Ronak Nair and Richie Bozek

