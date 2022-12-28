 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

College Football Playoffs, the Transfer Portal Debate, and Nick Saban’s NFL Career With Paul Finebaum

Kevin and Paul also talk about what the rise of transfers means for the top college programs going forward

By Kevin Clark

Kevin starts the show by briefly discussing the college football transfer portal and how it is contributing to changing the landscape of college football as we know it (0:00). Next, he’s joined by ESPN’s Paul Finebaum (7:22) to discuss the college football playoffs losing some of their luster, whether Nick Saban could have succeeded in the NFL with more time, and what the rise of transfers means for the top college programs going forward.

Host: Kevin Clark
Guest: Paul Finebaum
Producers: Ronak Nair and Richie Bozek

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Slow News Day

The Latest

Luka’s Night and the Unsolvable Problem and Why the Nets Change Everything

Plus, Sara Walsh on a long season in Tampa

By Julianna Ress

One Perfect Story: Stephen Rodrick on Writing About Lindsay Lohan

Bryan chats with the journalist about his legendary ‘New York Times’ story from 2013

By Bryan Curtis

The Best Books, Games, and TV Shows of 2022

Justin and Micah recap their favorite books, music, games and TV shows in 2022

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

NBA Predictions: MVP Picks, Disgruntled Superstars, and Team in Trouble

Justin, Rob, and Wos also open up the suggestion box

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Week 16 Awards and Week 17 Waiver Wire Targets

Plus, the guys add their next player to The Ringer Fantasy Burn Book

By Danny Kelly, Danny Heifetz, and 1 more

The Best Pro Wrestling Matches of 2022

Yes, all three FTR-Briscoes bouts made the list. No, they are not no. 1, 2, and 3.

By Phil Schneider