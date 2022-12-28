 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who Do The Bulls Think They Are?

Jason also discusses what he expects from the Bears for the last two games of the season, starting with the Lions this weekend

By Jason Goff
New York Knicks v Chicago Bulls Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason shares what he noticed after rewatching the Bears-Bills game (04:10). He also discusses what he expects from the team for the last two games of the season, starting with the Lions this weekend. Also, producer Tony shares his experience being at the Bears game this weekend (22:46). After a three-game road winning streak, the Bulls got blown out at home by the young Rockets squad, and Jason discusses the clear issues that are plaguing this team (36:37).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

