Who Do The Bulls Think They Are?

The Full Go returns as Jason shares what he noticed after rewatching the Bears-Bills game (04:10). He also discusses what he expects from the team for the last two games of the season, starting with the Lions this weekend. Also, producer Tony shares his experience being at the Bears game this weekend (22:46). After a three-game road winning streak, the Bulls got blown out at home by the young Rockets squad, and Jason discusses the clear issues that are plaguing this team (36:37).
Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill
