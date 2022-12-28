 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rob Williams Is a Game-Changer and Jaylen and Tatum Go Off Again. Plus, Chris Mason on the Pats’ Playoff Chances.

Finally, Brian answers some listener calls, and looks at the extremely thin Red Sox rotation

By Brian Barrett
Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images


Brian talks about the Celtics’ recent wins over the Rockets and Bucks, Robert Williams’s impressive play, their big upcoming game against the Clippers, as well as the Bruins’ shootout loss to the Senators (0:30). Then, he chats with Masslive.com’s Chris Mason about the Patriots’ chances at making the playoffs, Mac’s relationship with his teammates and coaches, Jerod Mayo’s future in the NFL, and more (24:40). Finally, Brian answers some listener calls, and looks at the extremely thin Red Sox rotation (49:15).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Chris Mason
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

