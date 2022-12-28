Daniel Jones on the Giants’ Chance to Clinch, Luka’s Historic Night vs. the Knicks, and tthe Nets Aim for 10 Straight. Plus, Greg Zuckerman on Steve Cohen.

(1:10) — KNICKS: Luka’s magical night gives the Knicks another late-game meltdown as they suffer a fourth straight loss following their win streak.
(3:56) —NETS: Brooklyn is playing its best basketball of the season, on the verge of its 10th straight win, against the Hawks.
(6:40) — JETS: The Jets have another chance to secure a playoff spot, get the news that Mike White is cleared for their matchup against the Seahawks.
(11:42) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB returns to the show to recap their loss to the Vikings, and their opportunity to clinch a playoff spot against the Colts on Sunday.
(25:22) — GREG ZUCKERMAN: The Wall Street Journal’s Greg Zuckerman joins the show to discuss the parallels between finance and sports, Steve Cohen’s backstory and his N.Y. sport fandom.
(50:04) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.
We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.
Follow JJ on Spotify Live!
Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Daniel Jones and Greg Zuckerman
Producer: Stefan Anderson
Subscribe: Spotify