 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Daniel Jones on the Giants’ Chance to Clinch, Luka’s Historic Night vs. the Knicks, and tthe Nets Aim for 10 Straight. Plus, Greg Zuckerman on Steve Cohen.

Plus, JJ returns to test his trivia skills

By John Jastremski
New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings Photo by David Berding/Getty Images


(1:10) — KNICKS: Luka’s magical night gives the Knicks another late-game meltdown as they suffer a fourth straight loss following their win streak.

(3:56) —NETS: Brooklyn is playing its best basketball of the season, on the verge of its 10th straight win, against the Hawks.

(6:40) — JETS: The Jets have another chance to secure a playoff spot, get the news that Mike White is cleared for their matchup against the Seahawks.

(11:42) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB returns to the show to recap their loss to the Vikings, and their opportunity to clinch a playoff spot against the Colts on Sunday.

(25:22) — GREG ZUCKERMAN: The Wall Street Journal’s Greg Zuckerman joins the show to discuss the parallels between finance and sports, Steve Cohen’s backstory and his N.Y. sport fandom.

(50:04) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Daniel Jones and Greg Zuckerman
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In New York, New York

The Latest

Luka’s Night and the Unsolvable Problem and Why the Nets Change Everything

Plus, Sara Walsh on a long season in Tampa

By Julianna Ress

One Perfect Story: Stephen Rodrick on Writing About Lindsay Lohan

Bryan chats with the journalist about his legendary ‘New York Times’ story from 2013

By Bryan Curtis

The Best Books, Games, and TV Shows of 2022

Justin and Micah recap their favorite books, music, games and TV shows in 2022

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

College Football Playoffs, the Transfer Portal Debate, and Nick Saban’s NFL Career With Paul Finebaum

Kevin and Paul also talk about what the rise of transfers means for the top college programs going forward

By Kevin Clark

NBA Predictions: MVP Picks, Disgruntled Superstars, and Team in Trouble

Justin, Rob, and Wos also open up the suggestion box

By Justin Verrier, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Week 16 Awards and Week 17 Waiver Wire Targets

Plus, the guys add their next player to The Ringer Fantasy Burn Book

By Danny Kelly, Danny Heifetz, and 1 more