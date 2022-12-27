Power Rankings: The 49ers Are Super Bowl Contenders, and the Packers Rise



Austin and Jason discuss how the NFL power rankings have changed after Week 16. First, they highlight who needs to be put out to pasture, including Nathaniel Hackett, Nick Foles, and Zach Wilson (00:53). Then, they discuss the teams of the week, the 49ers and the Chargers, and the reasons for their recent success (13:28). After, they discuss the Packers and Titans, this week’s biggest movers (26:06), before delving into everything that’s gone wrong for the Colts and Cardinals (37:04). Finally, Steven Ruiz joins the show to talk Jared Goff, Sam Darnold, and the Titans’ QB situation (52:09).

Hosts: Austin Gayle and Jason Goff

Guest: Steven Ruiz

Producer: Eduardo Ocampo

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS