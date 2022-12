The East Coast Bias boys start the show by predicting who will make the playoffs in the AFC (2:00) and which teams could be sleepers (7:00). Then, they share their leans for Week 17 (15:00) and give out their best bets (28:00). Finally, they discuss whether the Nets’ recent run proves they can be title contenders (41:00).

Hosts: John Jastremski, Joe House, and Raheem Palmer

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

Subscribe: Spotify