Chargers Make the Playoffs, Safety Over Competitiveness, Hackett the Fall Guy, and More Big Takeaways From Week 16

Ben and Sheil also warn us not to believe the spin coming from Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury’s camp and examine the widening championship race in the NFC

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images


Ben and Sheil get together to share their reactions to the Chargers punching their ticket to the postseason with a win over the Colts on Monday Night Football. They then discuss the news of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion symptoms and the removal of Nathaniel Hackett as head coach of the Denver Broncos (9:21). Next, they warn us not to believe the spin coming from Arizona coach Kliff Kingsbury’s camp and examine the widening championship race in the NFC (39:54). They end the pod with Sheil raving about the Vikings’ fan experience this season and Ben giving the weekly extra point (59:33).

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins

