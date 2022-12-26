 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Instant Reactions to Nathaniel Hackett Getting Fired

Plus, a playoff chaos preview and other Week 16 takeaways

By Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones

The Ringer’s Kevin Clark and Lindsay Jones share their reactions to the Denver Broncos firing first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett after their embarrassing loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day, and they discuss what the Broncos need to do to improve the franchise going forward (0:00). Then, they share their Week 16 takeaways and how the weekend’s results are feeding into possibly extremely chaotic playoffs (17:17).

Host: Kevin Clark
Guest: Lindsay Jones
Producer: Richie Bozek

