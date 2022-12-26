Savoring the Old, But Craving the New

In Part 2 of our epic year-end MOIF, Dave, Chris, and Noelle reveal, at long last, their favorite meals of 2022—and then attempt to understand how diners and critics might reshape the conversation around the most celebrated restaurants in the world. Also: where Dave ate the most this year, the Keens-MSG combo, a Korean quadrinity, Noelle’s Philadelphia picks, Cantonese pork belly, New York sushi, European BBQ, spooning with Dave, and the gang’s New Year’s resolutions.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producers: Sasha Ashall, Jordan Bass, and Lala Rasor
