 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Savoring the Old, But Craving the New

In Part 2 of our epic year-end MOIF, Dave, Chris, and Noelle reveal, at long last, their favorite meals of 2022

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Chinese traditional dish Cantonese BBQ Pork Belly with spring onion served in ceramic plate with chopsticks over dark wooden plank background Flat lay, space Asian style dinner Photo by: Natasha Breen/REDA&CO/Universal Images Group via Getty Images


In Part 2 of our epic year-end MOIF, Dave, Chris, and Noelle reveal, at long last, their favorite meals of 2022—and then attempt to understand how diners and critics might reshape the conversation around the most celebrated restaurants in the world. Also: where Dave ate the most this year, the Keens-MSG combo, a Korean quadrinity, Noelle’s Philadelphia picks, Cantonese pork belly, New York sushi, European BBQ, spooning with Dave, and the gang’s New Year’s resolutions.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producers: Sasha Ashall, Jordan Bass, and Lala Rasor

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Dave Chang Show

The Latest

Should the Hawks Trade Trae Young?

Plus, Tales From the Couch, talking Christmas Day basketball, and Life Advice

By Ryen Russillo

The NFL Playoff Race Survival Guide

Which postseason hopefuls increased their chances of making it this weekend? Which drastically hurt theirs? And what do all these teams have to do over the next two weeks to get in?

By Steven Ruiz

Winners and Losers of NFL Week 16

The Christmas weekend slate brought us another Tom Brady comeback, Russell Wilson and the Broncos hitting rock bottom, and so much bad weather. Here are our winners and losers from Week 16.

By Rodger Sherman

Winners and Losers From the NBA’s Christmas Games

Jayson Tatum’s MVP campaign received a major boost over the holidays. The same can’t be said for the Bucks offense. And we have no idea what to say about the Sixers.

By Michael Pina

The Takes We Had: ‘The Press Box’ Year in Media

Bryan and David discuss the overturning of Roe v. Wade, ‘The Times’ buying ‘The Athletic,’ Chris Rock vs. Will Smith, and more!

By Bryan Curtis and David Shoemaker

Teetering Tua, Delightful Danny Dimes, Zombie Brady, Washed Russ, and a Confusing Week 17 Ahead With Cousin Sal

Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal discuss which teams belong in their "Super Bowl circles" before discussing some of the games from the past weekend

By Bill Simmons and Cousin Sal Iacono