The Full Go returns as Jason breaks down yesterday’s Bears loss against Josh Allen and the Bills. At the end of the day, the Bills did what they needed to do to win, while the Bears didn’t. Despite the continuing improvement from the team, they still don’t know how to close games out. Jason challenges the team to get at least one more win before the season wraps.

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill