Pats Fumble the Game Away. Plus: Nora Princiotti on What’s Next for the Team.

Brian tries to make sense of yet another heartbreaking Patriots loss, but also attempts to find the positives

By Brian Barrett and Nora Princiotti
Cincinnati Bengals v New England Patriots Photo by Winslow Townson/Getty Images


Brian tries to make sense of yet another heartbreaking Patriots loss, but also attempts to find the positives after the Pats almost came back after trailing 22-0 (0:30). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Nora Princiotti about the game, better play and body language from Mac Jones, who might be calling the offensive plays next year, and more (18:00). Finally, Brian takes some listener calls about the game, and previews the Celtics-Bucks showdown on Christmas Day (38:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Nora Princiotti
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

