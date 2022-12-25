Eagles-Cowboys Postgame Reaction: Too Many Turnovers for the Birds



No Minshew magic for the Eagles this time around against the Cowboys. The Birds committed four crucial turnovers, and let the Cowboys convert a third-and-30 in the fourth quarter, which ultimately led to a CeeDee Lamb touchdown. Miles Sanders also had his second fumble in just as many weeks late in the fourth quarter and sealed the Eagles’ fate. E.J. Smith, Eagles beat writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer, joins Sheil to discuss it all. E.J. also updates us on Lane Johnson and Avonte Maddox’s injuries as both players went down during the game.

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Guest: E.J. Smith

Subscribe: Spotify