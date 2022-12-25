 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Eagles-Cowboys Postgame Reaction: Too Many Turnovers for the Birds

No Minshew magic for the Eagles this time around against the Cowboys

By Sheil Kapadia
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images


No Minshew magic for the Eagles this time around against the Cowboys. The Birds committed four crucial turnovers, and let the Cowboys convert a third-and-30 in the fourth quarter, which ultimately led to a CeeDee Lamb touchdown. Miles Sanders also had his second fumble in just as many weeks late in the fourth quarter and sealed the Eagles’ fate. E.J. Smith, Eagles beat writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer, joins Sheil to discuss it all. E.J. also updates us on Lane Johnson and Avonte Maddox’s injuries as both players went down during the game.

Host: Sheil Kapadia
Guest: E.J. Smith

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In The Ringer's Philly Special

The Latest

Saturday Week 16 Recap: Cowboys Outlast the Eagles, Panthers Run Over the Lions, and the Vikings Move to 11-0 in One-Score Games

Nora and Steven pick out their winners and losers from the Christmas Eve games

By Nora Princiotti and Steven Ruiz

Week 16 Top Five Bets

Plus, Raheem’s favorite teaser legs

By Raheem Palmer

25 Days of Bingemas, Day 24: ‘Reindeer Games Homecoming’

And before you ask, no. This is not the long-awaited sequel to the 2000 Ben Affleck movie.

By Jodi Walker

Why YouTube Landed NFL ‘Sunday Ticket’

Plus, Ben Mullin from ‘The New York Times’ joins to discuss why YouTube made this deal, and more

By Matthew Belloni
Play

The Top 10 Best Sneakers Released in 2022

Wos breaks down the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1, the Air Jordan 1 "Lost & Found," and much more

By Wosny Lambre

‘Potomac’ Episode 11 and ‘Salt Lake City’ Episode 12

Rachel is joined by Jodi Walker to break down the black-eye debacle from Season 3, Episode 12 of ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’

By Rachel Lindsay and Jodi Walker