Keep Your Shirt On at Soldier Field



The Full Go returns as Jason opens up the show by discussing what he expects to see this weekend from the Bears when they face the Bills (10:36). Jason’s former radio partner and one half of the Parkins & Spiegel Show on 670 The Score, Matt Spiegel, joins the pod (22:30). They discuss what was one of the most disappointing years in White Sox history, new manager Pedro Grifol, the Andrew Benintendi signing, and why the success of the franchise relies on the core that is already there. Also, why Dansby Swanson won yesterday’s press conference, how he fits with what the Cubs are trying to do, and if the team needs to make any other moves (38:44).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Matt Spiegel

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

Subscribe: Spotify