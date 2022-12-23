 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Keep Your Shirt On at Soldier Field

Jason opens the show with what he expects to see from the Bears this weekend, before he talks with Matt Spiegel about the offseasons of the Cubs and White Sox

By Jason Goff
Chicago Cubs Introduce Dansby Swanson Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens up the show by discussing what he expects to see this weekend from the Bears when they face the Bills (10:36). Jason’s former radio partner and one half of the Parkins & Spiegel Show on 670 The Score, Matt Spiegel, joins the pod (22:30). They discuss what was one of the most disappointing years in White Sox history, new manager Pedro Grifol, the Andrew Benintendi signing, and why the success of the franchise relies on the core that is already there. Also, why Dansby Swanson won yesterday’s press conference, how he fits with what the Cubs are trying to do, and if the team needs to make any other moves (38:44).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Matt Spiegel
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

