Week 16 Preview: Eagles-Cowboys, Seahawks-Chiefs, Bengals-Patriots

Danny, Ben, and Steven preview Week 16 starting with the NFC East Eagles-Cowboys matchup (01:10). They discuss how the Eagles’ offense will fare with Gardner Minshew under center, as well as the depleted secondary troubles that Dallas will have. Then, they predict Monday morning’s headlines for Seahawks-Chiefs and Bengals-Patriots (22:12). Finally, they do a quick overview of all the matches with playoff implications (40:16).
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
Producer: Eduardo Ocampo
Photo Suggestions: Gardner Minshew, Dak Prescott, Jared Goff
