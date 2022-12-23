 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 16 Weather Disasters, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches

Plus: How should you handle the abundance of backup quarterbacks at the start of Week 16? Then the guys answer some listener emails.

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
We kick off our NFL Week 16 preview by discussing what could be the worst weather weekend in NFL history, with windchill temperatures forecasted to drop below zero in multiple cities. We talk about the players you should think about benching because of the weather, and how you should handle the abundance of backup quarterbacks starting this week. We finish the show by answering listener emails.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck

