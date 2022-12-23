Week 16 Weather Disasters, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches



We kick off our NFL Week 16 preview by discussing what could be the worst weather weekend in NFL history, with windchill temperatures forecasted to drop below zero in multiple cities. We talk about the players you should think about benching because of the weather, and how you should handle the abundance of backup quarterbacks starting this week. We finish the show by answering listener emails.

Check out our Week 16 Fantasy Football Rankings for this week’s positional rankings, and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS