The Lion Diet, Christmas Cookies, and Tasting Sake High!

Juliet and David revisit panettone, discuss the creation of hot dogs, look at Tom Hanks’s latest culinary adventure, and more!

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Sake High!


This week, Juliet and Jacoby dive deeper into panettone, look at how hot dogs are made, and discuss Tom Hanks’s latest culinary venture. For this week’s Taste Test they try sake high! Finally, they close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and reacting to a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Ronak Nair
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

