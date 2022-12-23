Holiday Weekend Betting Preview

Happy holidays! Grab your favorite dessert and snack along with Austin Gayle, Warren Sharp, and Joe House as they share their thoughts on Bucs-Cardinals (7:00), Giants-Vikings (10:00), and Commanders-49ers (17:00). Plus, hear their betting leans on Eagles-Cowboys (25:00) and what they think is wrong with the Patriots (35:00). Finally, they close the show by selecting this week’s Betting Buddy (54:00).
Hosts: Austin Gayle, Warren Sharp, and Joe House
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins
