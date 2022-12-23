 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Holiday Weekend Betting Preview

Plus, Austin, Sharp, and House select this week’s Betting Buddy

By Austin Gayle, Warren Sharp, and Joe House
Dallas Cowboys v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images


Happy holidays! Grab your favorite dessert and snack along with Austin Gayle, Warren Sharp, and Joe House as they share their thoughts on Bucs-Cardinals (7:00), Giants-Vikings (10:00), and Commanders-49ers (17:00). Plus, hear their betting leans on Eagles-Cowboys (25:00) and what they think is wrong with the Patriots (35:00). Finally, they close the show by selecting this week’s Betting Buddy (54:00).

Hosts: Austin Gayle, Warren Sharp, and Joe House
Associate Producer: Mike Wargon
Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins

