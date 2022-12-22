Handing Out Gifts to Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Fields, and Others!



This week, Sheil is joined by The Ringer’s Lindsay Jones to give out gifts ahead of the holidays. They share what Patrick Mahomes can expect to find under his tree (2:00) and explain why Josh Allen could use a heating rock (8:00). Plus, they pick which coaches need a coaching seminar (13:00) and discuss the best gift Lions fans can hope for (36:00). Finally, they close the show by answering mailbag questions (42:00).

Do you have a question for Sheil? Email TheScrambleMailbag@Gmail.com for a chance to have your question answered on the show.

Host: Sheil Kapadia

Guest: Lindsay Jones

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Additional Production Supervision: Conor Nevins and Arjuna Ramgopal

