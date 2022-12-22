 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Should We Be Worried About the C’s? Plus, Pats vs. Bengals Preview With Dan Hoard

Brian assesses Mac Jones’s standing and value around the NFL as his disappointing second year comes to a close

By Brian Barrett
Indiana Pacers v Boston Celtics Photo By Winslow Townson/Getty Images


Brian dissects the reasons for the Celtics’ recent skid after another loss to the Pacers on Wednesday night (0:30). Then, he chats with the Bengals’ play-by-play announcer, Dan Hoard, about the upcoming Patriots-Bengals game, the Bengals’ Super Bowl chances, Joe Burrow’s impact on the franchise, and more (21:45). Brian wraps up with his Greatest Boston Bet of the Week before assessing Mac Jones’s standing and value around the NFL as his disappointing second year comes to a close (39:00).

We want to hear from you! Leave Brian a message on the listener line at 617-396-7172.

Host: Brian Barrett
Guest: Dan Hoard
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti

