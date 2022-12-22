 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A Year-End Visit From Restaurant Nostradamus | My Opinion Is Fact

Dave, Chris, and Noelle discuss ugly Ewok sweaters, holiday canapés, killing your palate to make it stronger, the incredible length of 2022, Dave’s top song on Spotify, and predicting Noelle’s response to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
In Part 1 of a holiday-straddling year-end double episode, Dave, Chris, and Noelle review a few cultural and personal high points of our latest spin around the sun—and then leap ahead to read the tea leaves on the culinary trends of 2023. Tune in next week for their favorite meals of the year, but first, in Part 1: ugly Ewok sweaters, holiday canapés, killing your palate to make it stronger, the incredible length of 2022, Dave’s top song on Spotify, predicting Noelle’s response to Avatar: The Way of Water, springing for the plunge pool, the filet mignon of TV shows, a walkalator PSA, and a dorayaki augury.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Producers: Sasha Ashall, Jordan Bass, and Lala Rasor

