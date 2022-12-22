 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Why Will Levis Is Going to Be the No. 1 Pick, Plus Other Potential First-Round QBs

The guys close with America’s favorite segment, Two Jargons, One Lie

By Danny Kelly, Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Louisville v Kentucky Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images


Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, Ben reveals why he thinks Kentucky QB Will Levis will be the first pick in next year’s draft (1:48). Along the way, the guys discuss a handful of quarterbacks that may sneak into the first round (16:32), as well as how they compare to USC’s Caleb Williams (35:42). Finally, they close with America’s favorite segment, Two Jargons, One Lie (37:07).

Will Levis, Kentucky (1:48)
Anthony Richardson, Florida (16:32)
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (26:09)
Tanner McKee, Stanford (28:30)

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

