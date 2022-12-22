Why Will Levis Is Going to Be the No. 1 Pick, Plus Other Potential First-Round QBs



Welcome back to another episode of The Ringer NFL Draft Show! This week, Ben reveals why he thinks Kentucky QB Will Levis will be the first pick in next year’s draft (1:48). Along the way, the guys discuss a handful of quarterbacks that may sneak into the first round (16:32), as well as how they compare to USC’s Caleb Williams (35:42). Finally, they close with America’s favorite segment, Two Jargons, One Lie (37:07).

Will Levis, Kentucky (1:48)

Anthony Richardson, Florida (16:32)

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (26:09)

Tanner McKee, Stanford (28:30)

Check back in on this feed every Thursday for more of The Ringer NFL Draft Show.

Check out our Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Ben Solak, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Kai Grady

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS