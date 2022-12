Sheil and Raheem link up for the second part of our Eagles-Cowboys preview heading into the big matchup on Christmas Eve. How did Raheem become a Cowboys fan having grown up in the city and rooting for all the other local teams? Plus, Sheil and Raheem examine the numbers and determine what the likely outcome will be based on the odds, and touch on the Sixers’ past and present.

Hosts: Sheil Kapadia and Raheem Palmer

