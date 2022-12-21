 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Eagles-Cowboys Preview: Are the Eagles in Trouble Without Jalen Hurts?

Ben and Sheil answers questions like: Who will win the battle in the trenches? Could Minshew Mania go into Jerry World and get the W? And who are the most important players the Eagles can’t lose heading into the playoffs?

By Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images


The Eagles’ second matchup with the hated rival Dallas Cowboys may be without their starting QB and potential MVP, Jalen Hurts. In Part 1 of our Eagles-Cowboys preview, Sheil and Ben discuss what this injury means long term and whether the Eagles should rest Hurts with only one win standing in front of them to clinch the top spot in the NFC. You guys asked, and we responded in our Wednesday 10. Who will win the battle in the trenches? Could Minshew Mania go into Jerry World and get the W? Who are the most important players the Eagles can’t lose heading into the playoffs? Be on the lookout for Part 2 with Raheem.

Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia

