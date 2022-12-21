Daniel Jones Recaps Giants’ Win Over Commanders, and Zach Braziller on Knicks’ Hot Streak



(1:15) — KNICKS: The Knicks make it eight straight wins following a blowout of the Warriors on Tuesday. What has been the difference this month?

(4:30) — JETS: The Jets are in must-win territory if they want to get into the playoffs, and it starts with beating the streaking Jaguars on Thursday.

(9:36) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB returns to the show to discuss the prime-time win over the Commanders, Saquon Barkley, Christmas gifts, and preparing for the Vikings.

(28:36) — ZACH BRAZILLER: NY Post’s Zach Brazilier returns to discuss the Knicks’ win streak, Jalen Brunson’s impact, and trade deadline targets.

(43:50) — CALLS: Callers talk Giants.

(49:08) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Daniel Jones and Zach Braziller

Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify