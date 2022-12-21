 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Daniel Jones Recaps Giants’ Win Over Commanders, and Zach Braziller on Knicks’ Hot Streak

Plus, JJ returns to test his trivia skills

By John Jastremski
New York Giants v Washington Commanders Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images


(1:15) — KNICKS: The Knicks make it eight straight wins following a blowout of the Warriors on Tuesday. What has been the difference this month?

(4:30) — JETS: The Jets are in must-win territory if they want to get into the playoffs, and it starts with beating the streaking Jaguars on Thursday.

(9:36) — DANIEL JONES: The Giants QB returns to the show to discuss the prime-time win over the Commanders, Saquon Barkley, Christmas gifts, and preparing for the Vikings.

(28:36) — ZACH BRAZILLER: NY Post’s Zach Brazilier returns to discuss the Knicks’ win streak, Jalen Brunson’s impact, and trade deadline targets.

(43:50) — CALLS: Callers talk Giants.

(49:08) — TRIVIA: JJ returns to test his trivia skills.

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Live!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Daniel Jones and Zach Braziller
Producer: Stefan Anderson

