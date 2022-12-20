Don’t Panic About Jalen Hurts, Eagles Fans! Plus, the State of the Commanders, Dream Playoff Scenarios, and More Big Takeaways From Week 14

Ben and Sheil begin the pod by sharing their reactions to the news of Jalen Hurts’ injury and speculate on how the Eagles will adjust heading into the playoffs. They then debate Washington head coach Ron Rivera’s coaching potency and talk about what next year’s Packers are going to look like (11:10). Next, Ben breaks down an underrated 2022 draft class and Sheil explains why Bill Belichick should not get any more passes as an elite coach (29:44). They end the pod by dreaming up their perfect playoff pairings (47:39).
Hosts: Ben Solak and Sheil Kapadia
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal and Conor Nevins
