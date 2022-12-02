 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Baguette Granted World Heritage Status, Biden State Dinner Menu, and Dirty Sodas

Juliet and Jacoby also discuss a mac and cheese lawsuit and share their Personal Food News

By Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
US-FRANCE-DIPLOMACY-POLITICS-MACRON Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images


Juliet and Jacoby discuss a mac and cheese lawsuit, the baguette being granted World Heritage status, and the Biden state dinner menu. They then give dirty sodas a try for Taste Test, and close the show by sharing their Personal Food News and answering a listener-submitted voicemail.

Do you have Personal Food News? We want to hear from you! Leave us a voicemail at 646-783-9138 a.k.a. 646-STEW-138 or email ListenerFoodNews@Gmail.com for a chance to have your news shared on the show.

Hosts: Juliet Litman and David Jacoby
Producers: Mike Wargon and Carlos Chiriboga
Musical Elements: Devon Renaldo

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Food News

The Latest

Play

Air Jordan 3 “Reimagined”: Please Stop Making “Aged” Sneakers | Full Court Fits

Plus, Wos breaks down some off-court fits from Luka Doncic, Patty Mills, Jerami Grant, and Russell Wilson

By Wosny Lambre

‘South Side’ With Diallo Riddle and Kanye Loves Hitler

Van and Rachel also discuss LeBron James’s comments about the non-coverage of the Jerry Jones controversy

By Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay

Silent Letters

Tyler Parker wants to strike out silent letters

By Bill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and 2 more

NFL Week 13 Picks and Previews. Plus, Who Makes the CFB Playoff?

Kevin is joined by CBS Sports’ Will Brinson to preview five of this weekend’s most intriguing NFL matchups and predict the four teams in the CFB Playoff

By Kevin Clark

The Lakers Can’t Waste the Return of Prime AD

Anthony Davis isn’t just dominating again, he’s playing better than ever. But can he lift the Lakers out of the cellar?

By Michael Pina

James White on a Rough Night for the Pats, Plus Andrew Raycroft on the Record-Setting B’s

Brian and three-time Super Bowl champ James White discuss the Pats’ dysfunctional offense, potential friction between Mac Jones and Matt Patricia, Devin McCourty’s Patriots career, and more

By Brian Barrett