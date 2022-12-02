James White on a Rough Night for the Pats, Plus Andrew Raycroft on the Record-Setting B’s

Brian reacts to yet another Bills beatdown of the Patriots (0:30), before breaking it down with three-time Super Bowl champ James White as they discuss the Pats’ dysfunctional offense, potential friction between Mac Jones and Matt Patricia, Devin McCourty’s Patriots career, and more (15:20). Then, Brian chats with Andrew Raycroft about the first-place Bruins, Jim Montgomery’s leadership, and David Pasternak’s chances of winning the Hart Trophy (38:30). Finally, Brian discusses Jayson Tatum’s 49-point game against the Heat and some other Celtics news (1:01:50).
Host: Brian Barrett
Guests: James White and Andrew Raycroft
Producer: Jamie McClellan
Additional Production Supervision: Steve Ceruti
