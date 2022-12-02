The Bulls Are Not Tough Enough



The Full Go returns as Jason opens the show by discussing a lack of effort, once again, from the Bulls (03:10). He goes in on the team for allowing Devin Booker to drop 51 points without breaking a sweat, and for being one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA. Herb Howard from The Bigs joins the show to preview this weekend’s Bears-Packers game, predict who he thinks will start at QB, discuss Luke Getsy’s offense, Chase Claypool, and give an update on Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon (26:14). In Outside the Chi, Jason and Tony discuss LeBron James’s questionable timing in calling out the media for not questioning him about Jerry Jones (38:49).

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Herb Howard

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

