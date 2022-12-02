 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Bulls Are Not Tough Enough

Jason goes in on the Bulls for being one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bulls v Phoenix Suns Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


The Full Go returns as Jason opens the show by discussing a lack of effort, once again, from the Bulls (03:10). He goes in on the team for allowing Devin Booker to drop 51 points without breaking a sweat, and for being one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA. Herb Howard from The Bigs joins the show to preview this weekend’s Bears-Packers game, predict who he thinks will start at QB, discuss Luke Getsy’s offense, Chase Claypool, and give an update on Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon (26:14). In Outside the Chi, Jason and Tony discuss LeBron James’s questionable timing in calling out the media for not questioning him about Jerry Jones (38:49).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Herb Howard
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

