Week 13 Preview: Chiefs-Bengals, Niners-Dolphins, and Titans-Eagles

Danny, Ben, and Steven preview two games to start the show this week. They start with a rematch of the AFC championship game between the Bengals-Chiefs. They discuss how both teams have changed since that game and what will make this game different. Then they preview Dolphins-Niners and talk about the offensive philosophies for both teams, as well as how their defenses match up with their opposing offenses. They later predict the Monday morning headlines for a few other games, including Titans-Eagles (36:10).
Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely
