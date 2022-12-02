 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 13 Preview: Chiefs-Bengals, Niners-Dolphins, and Titans-Eagles

Danny, Ben, and Steven run through the most anticipated games of the weekend

By Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
Danny, Ben, and Steven preview two games to start the show this week. They start with a rematch of the AFC championship game between the Bengals-Chiefs. They discuss how both teams have changed since that game and what will make this game different. Then they preview Dolphins-Niners and talk about the offensive philosophies for both teams, as well as how their defenses match up with their opposing offenses. They later predict the Monday morning headlines for a few other games, including Titans-Eagles (36:10).

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Ben Solak, and Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Isaiah Blakely

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

