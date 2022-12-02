 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 13 Matchups, Must-Starts, and Must-Benches

Plus, breaking down this week’s now-or-never moment for Dameon Pierce

We kick off our NFL Week 13 preview by discussing all the banged up running backs this week, as well as this week’s now-or-never week for Dameon Pierce. We also discuss round four in Mike Evans vs. Marshon Lattimore, Mike White the Second Coming, the Chargers-Raiders shootout potential, a Chiefs-Bengals rematch, and more.

Check out our Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings for this week’s positional rankings, and more!

