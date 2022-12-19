 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Week 15 Awards and Week 16 Waiver Wire Targets

The guys discuss a big week for quarterbacks and which players to add for your next fantasy matchup

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Dallas Cowboys v Jacksonville Jaguars Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images


We recap Week 15 by giving out awards for the biggest collapse of the day (hard to choose!), a gigantic week for QBs, the fringe players who went ballistic, and the tight ends who ruined your fantasy playoff matchup, and we add our next player to The Ringer Fantasy Burn Book. Then we run through the injuries from Week 15 and offer up our must-add players for Week 16 with our favorite format, Showdown Time.

(02:02) - Week 15 Awards
(33:09) - RB Targets
(41:28 ) - WR Targets
(46:53) - TE Targets
(54:35) - DEF Streamers

Check out our Weekly Fantasy Football Rankings for positional rankings and more!

Email us! ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

