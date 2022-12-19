Week 15 Awards and Week 16 Waiver Wire Targets



We recap Week 15 by giving out awards for the biggest collapse of the day (hard to choose!), a gigantic week for QBs, the fringe players who went ballistic, and the tight ends who ruined your fantasy playoff matchup, and we add our next player to The Ringer Fantasy Burn Book. Then we run through the injuries from Week 15 and offer up our must-add players for Week 16 with our favorite format, Showdown Time.

(02:02) - Week 15 Awards

(33:09) - RB Targets

(41:28 ) - WR Targets

(46:53) - TE Targets

(54:35) - DEF Streamers

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producers: Craig Horlbeck and Jessie Lopez

