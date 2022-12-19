A Very Dave Chang Christmas



Fill up your eggnog cup and start peeling those roasted chestnuts, because it’s time for a guide to Christmas, the Dave Chang way: what to eat, what to avoid, and how to maneuver your way around hungry guests, restless kids, and the inner desire to spend several days prepping a duck. Assembled around the auditory Yule log: Rutger Hauer, hummus forecasting, Faviken tobacco, alternative GORP recipes, Inka Corn, how Keith Ying eats dumplings, Christmas cookies vs. gingerbread houses, huaraches that got away, pro-Scrooge attitudes, Dave’s matzo ball soup, what Hugo wants for Christmas, mall Santas, advent calendars, and the worst holiday job to have in a restaurant kitchen.

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Producers: Sasha Ashall, Jordan Bass, and Isaiah Blakely

