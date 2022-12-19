 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bears Continue to Fight, While Bulls Barely Show Any

Plus, Gordon Wittenmyer joins the show to discuss the Cubs signing Dansby Swanson and what it means for the team going into the 2023 season

By Jason Goff
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


The Full Go begins with Jason and the crew discussing Dr. Dre’s The Chronic, which turned 30 years old this past week (01:20). The Bulls are now on a four-game losing streak after falling 150-126 to the Timberwolves, but Jason has nothing new to say about their struggles (11:40). He also explains why the Bulls are absolutely not going into a rebuild this season. NBC Sports’ Chicago Cubs insider Gordon Wittenmyer joins the show to discuss the Cubs signing Dansby Swanson and what it means for the team going into the 2023 season (42:49). The Bears fell to the Eagles 25-20, but Jason shares some of the positives that he saw from the loss (01:00:44).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Gordon Wittenmyer
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Jessie Lopez, and Tony Gill

